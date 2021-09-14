U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend by 44.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $55.91. 5,432,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,539,679. The stock has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

