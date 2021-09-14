Ubiq (UBQ) Price Hits $0.29

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Ubiq has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $41,346.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000623 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,900.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.97 or 0.07191736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.82 or 0.00387673 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $637.05 or 0.01358295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00121171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00569314 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.08 or 0.00520429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.74 or 0.00340600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.