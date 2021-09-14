UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Holdings Trimmed by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,504,455 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 669,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 70,386 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 324,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 82,599 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,366,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after purchasing an additional 249,097 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,765,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 80.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 39,733 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBS. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price objective on UBS Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.