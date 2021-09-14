UBS Group Downgrades Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) to Sell

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank downgraded Merck KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $42.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

