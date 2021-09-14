UBU Finance (UBU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $27,437.00

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, UBU Finance has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One UBU Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. UBU Finance has a total market cap of $212,036.19 and $27,437.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UBU Finance

UBU is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 10,165,443 coins and its circulating supply is 9,167,833 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

Buying and Selling UBU Finance

