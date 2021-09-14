uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of uCloudlink Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCL traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,733. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. uCloudlink Group has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $201.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.52.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 63.39% and a negative return on equity of 84.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that uCloudlink Group will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

