UGAS (UGAS) Trading 6.2% Lower This Week

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $625,952.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UGAS

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

