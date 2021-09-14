Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS UEHPF traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.60. Ultra Electronics has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.92.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

