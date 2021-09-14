Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Down 96.3% in August

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the August 15th total of 277,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,465,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of UATG stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,149,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,150,307. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Get Umbra Applied Technologies Group alerts:

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products, and services for defense, civil, and commercial applications in United States and internationally. The firm operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Information Systems & Global Solutions, Biotech, Alternative & Renewable Energy, and Intelligence Systems.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.