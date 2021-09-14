Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Down 96.3% in August

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the August 15th total of 277,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,465,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of UATG stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,149,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,150,307. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
About Umbra Applied Technologies Group
