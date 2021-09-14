Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 847.8% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UMICY remained flat at $$15.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 13,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,073. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10. Umicore has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $17.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2236 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

