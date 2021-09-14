Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,425 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Umpqua worth $8,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 189.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Umpqua by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Umpqua by 34.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 357,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 91,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Umpqua by 2.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.24. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

