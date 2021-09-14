Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,884 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Under Armour worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour stock opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

