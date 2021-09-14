Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.09% of Under Armour worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 48,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

Under Armour stock opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

