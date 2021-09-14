Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) were down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.68 and last traded at $78.68. Approximately 69 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNBLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.24.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.