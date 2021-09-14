Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Trading 1.5% Higher This Week

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $18.75 million and approximately $110,778.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0750 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00078923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00123982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.55 or 0.00172329 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,827.73 or 1.00187019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.25 or 0.07172084 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $427.12 or 0.00913814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

