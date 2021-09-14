UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

UNCRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BNP Paribas raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get UniCredit alerts:

OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.