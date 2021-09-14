UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of UniFirst worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in UniFirst by 723.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,645,000 after acquiring an additional 340,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $539,198,000 after acquiring an additional 97,265 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 748,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,460,000 after buying an additional 96,118 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,273,000 after buying an additional 65,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 119,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,735,000 after buying an additional 35,221 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $224.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.16. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $160.70 and a 12-month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. Analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

