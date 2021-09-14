Unifty Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $36,853.00 (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Unifty has a market capitalization of $25.84 million and approximately $36,853.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can now be bought for $21.94 or 0.00046875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00081655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00123596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.16 or 0.00171291 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,667.54 or 0.99728413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.55 or 0.07063957 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.84 or 0.00927126 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,134 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

