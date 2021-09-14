UniLend (UFT) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $36.44 million and $5.48 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00063810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00143070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.68 or 0.00811031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00043913 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UFT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

