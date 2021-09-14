Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $40,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 143.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL stock opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average of $57.66. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.