UniMex Network Price Tops $1.12 on Top Exchanges (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $7.87 million and $34,370.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniMex Network has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00079465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00122474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00172533 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,974.13 or 0.99842074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.99 or 0.07186141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.73 or 0.00918037 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002915 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,049,988 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

