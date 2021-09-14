UniMex Network (UMX) Market Cap Reaches $7.83 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $169,350.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,049,988 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

