Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $252.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price cut by analysts at Loop Capital from $270.00 to $252.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

UNP traded down $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.77. The company had a trading volume of 111,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,573. The company has a market cap of $132.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.49 and a 200-day moving average of $219.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

