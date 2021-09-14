Uniper (ETR:UN01) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.85

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €35.85 ($42.18) and last traded at €35.99 ($42.34), with a volume of 218763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €35.75 ($42.06).

UN01 has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on Uniper in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Uniper in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uniper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €30.95 ($36.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.39.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

