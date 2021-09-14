Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNPRF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.27 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded Uniper to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Uniper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. Uniper has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

