uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given “Buy” Rating at SVB Leerink

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

QURE opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $5.54. The firm had revenue of $463.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.65 million. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. As a group, analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $119,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $27,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,450 shares of company stock worth $483,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in uniQure by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in uniQure by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in uniQure by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

