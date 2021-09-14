Uniswap Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for about $24.93 or 0.00053574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion and $524.65 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 611,643,724 coins. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

