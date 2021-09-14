United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Short Interest Up 2,816.7% in August

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 2,816.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 175.0 days.

UMLGF remained flat at $$3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26. United Malt Group has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $3.42.

About United Malt Group

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

