United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Short Interest Up 2,816.7% in August

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 2,816.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 175.0 days.
UMLGF remained flat at $$3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26. United Malt Group has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $3.42.
About United Malt Group
Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for United Malt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Malt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.