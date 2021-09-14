United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,109 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of United Natural Foods worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,291,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 92,356 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on UNFI. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In related news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average is $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.28.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

