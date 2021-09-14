UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371,989 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,193 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of UnitedHealth Group worth $549,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 765,729 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,424,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,944,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,467,697,000 after purchasing an additional 522,460 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.04.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $412.89. 60,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,101. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $416.11 and a 200 day moving average of $397.72. The stock has a market cap of $389.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

