Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Trading Down 3.6%

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.75. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 3,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.

Universal Robina Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UVRBF)

Universal Robina Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer food products. It operates through the following segments: Branded Consumer Food Products, Agro-Industrial Products, Commodity Food Products, and Corporate Business. The Branded Consumer Food Products segment manufactures and distributes salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, beverages, instant noodles, pasta and tomato-based products.

