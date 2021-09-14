UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Stock Price Up 3.4%

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.30. Approximately 1,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17.

About UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY)

UOL Group Ltd. engages in the investments in properties, subsidiaries, associated companies, and listed and unlisted securities. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services. The Property Development segment refers to the development of properties for sale.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for UOL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UOL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.