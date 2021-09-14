UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UPMMY traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.61. 8,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,767. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPMMY shares. Danske cut UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

