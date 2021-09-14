Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) shares traded up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55.

About Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF)

Urbana Corp. engages in private investment opportunities for capital appreciation and to invest in publicly traded securities to provide growth, income and liquidity. The company was founded on August 25, 1947 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

