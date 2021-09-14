Urus Market Capitalization Reaches $2.82 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. Urus has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Urus coin can currently be bought for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00063976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00142706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.97 or 0.00840319 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00044720 BTC.

About Urus

Urus is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

