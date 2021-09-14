USDJ (USDJ) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. One USDJ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $14.80 million and approximately $24.68 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00079521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00120297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.55 or 0.00170243 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,749.75 or 1.00047976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.05 or 0.06981034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.50 or 0.00887061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002875 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

