USDK Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.71 million and approximately $145.71 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDK has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One USDK coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00080099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00125413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00172937 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,616.10 or 0.99666939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.54 or 0.07176417 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.00920735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002885 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

