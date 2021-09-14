USDX (USDX) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002132 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005513 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010464 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

