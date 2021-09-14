Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $11,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,840.00.

USIO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.20. 111,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $154.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 1.73. Usio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Usio by 19.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Usio by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Usio by 25.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Usio by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Usio during the second quarter worth $64,000. 18.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

