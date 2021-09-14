Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long Sells 5,793 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 5,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $32,267.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,840.00.

USIO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 111,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $154.56 million, a P/E ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 1.73. Usio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parian Global Management LP grew its holdings in Usio by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,697,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 885,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Usio by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,959,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

