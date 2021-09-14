Utrust (UTK) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last Week

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $167.27 million and $9.99 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00064762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00142990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.87 or 0.00814027 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00043983 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

