VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) is Tieton Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Tieton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,707,897 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 65,650 shares during the quarter. VAALCO Energy makes up 6.4% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.40% of VAALCO Energy worth $12,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,698,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 327,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 83.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE EGY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,044. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $145.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.55.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $47.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.69 million. Research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

