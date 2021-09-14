Vabble Achieves Market Cap of $17.71 Million (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Vabble has a market cap of $17.71 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vabble has traded up 1,087.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00063765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00143572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.18 or 0.00806707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00043938 BTC.

Vabble Profile

VAB is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,608,359 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

