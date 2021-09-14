Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Valero Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,922 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Valero Energy by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,042,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,672,000 after purchasing an additional 676,459 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,102,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,188,000 after purchasing an additional 597,085 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,490,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average is $73.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, cut their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.07.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.