Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.21. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.07.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

