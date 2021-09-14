Validity (VAL) Reaches Market Cap of $28.85 Million

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a market cap of $28.85 million and $854,926.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.56 or 0.00013994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009467 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.46 or 0.00791968 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,396,832 coins and its circulating supply is 4,395,187 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

