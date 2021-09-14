Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) traded up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.78. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64.

Vallourec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLOUF)

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

