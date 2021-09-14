Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 5,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 5,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $968,000. Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $967,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

