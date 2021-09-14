Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 174,971 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,507,804 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,971 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Sunrun worth $84,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $5,650,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 34.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $1,205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 48.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RUN. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Shares of RUN opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.04. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,905.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,435,549. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

