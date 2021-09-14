Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 24,481 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,481 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.11% of MercadoLibre worth $84,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,852.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,965.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,722.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1,562.96. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $959.87 and a one year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

